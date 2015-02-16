(Adds c.bank statement, paragraphs 3 and 4)
SHANGHAI Feb 16 China's $40 billion Silk Road
infrastructure fund has started work along the lines of a
long-term private equity (PE) venture to boost businesses in
countries and regions along the road, China's central bank
governor was quoted saying on Monday.
"The fund has already started operations, with registration
on Dec. 29 and the first board meeting on Jan. 6," Zhou
Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told
the semi-official China Business News.
The fund is partially financed by China's foreign exchange
reserves, with investors including China Investment Corp, the
country's sovereign fund, the PBOC said in a statement published
later on Monday, confirming the news.
Other investors were China's Development Bank and The
Export-Import Bank of China, two leading Chinese policy banks,
which lend in line with government instructions, the central
bank said in the statement, without giving further details.
China has dangled financial and trade incentives, mostly to
Central Asia but also to countries in South Asia, backing
efforts to resurrect the old Silk Road trading route that once
carried treasures between China and the Mediterranean.
Zhou said that the fund is not a state-owned sovereign fund,
but was similar to a PE fund, although it planned longer-term
investment than other PE funds.
"As for how it will be similar to global funds, it is
somewhat like the World Bank's IFC (International Finance Corp),
the African Development Bank's mutual development fund and the
China Africa Development Fund," Zhou said.
"What is different is that those funds are financed by a
handful of investors instead of raising funds from the public."
China has said that the Silk Road Fund will be "open" and
welcome investors from Asia and beyond, focusing on China's Silk
Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
initiative, which aim to build roads, railways, ports and
airports across Central Asia and South Asia.
Zhou said that China would not aim to develop the fund into
a multi-party development organisation, although it would
consider setting up subsidiaries and branches in various
industries and regions.
He added that the fund would be mainly denominated in
foreign currencies, instead of Chinese yuan, and
rejected the speculation that the fund is the Chinese-style
Marshall Plan.
"In its essence, the Silk Road fund is not similar to the
Marshall Plan," Zhou said, referring to the U.S. programme to
help reconstruct Europe after the World War II.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Sue-Lin Wong)