(Refiles to clarify third paragraph and fix formatting)
By Brenda Goh
CHONGQING, China Nov 11 China, already at the
centre of world trade, plans to spend billions of dollars to
revive intercontinental land routes and develop maritime links
to expand commerce and give it more weight in a freight system
dominated by European shipping lines.
President Xi Jinping set out his vision during a September
2013 visit to Kazakhstan and on Saturday he announced an initial
$40 billion for a "Silk Road fund" to invest in infrastructure
and industrial and financial cooperation, aiming to "break the
connectivity bottleneck" in Asia.
The modern-day Silk Road starts at a railway station
encircled by container depots in the village of Tuanjie (which
means "solidarity") in Chongqing, a city of 30 million where
laptop maker Hewlett Packard and Apple supplier
Foxconn have factories, among others.
The first stirrings of this new Silk Road predate Xi's plan:
a direct train to Duisburg in Germany left Chongqing in 2011.
A map published by state news agency Xinhua envisages two
routes: an overland one snaking through Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan
and Iran en route to Vienna in Austria; and a maritime route
from Chinese ports to Belgium's Antwerp.
Details remain sketchy, but Xinhua said the plan would focus
on China's Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime
Silk Road initiative, building roads, railways, ports and
airports across Central and South Asia.
"It is China's wish to have an independent route," said
Henrik Christensen, president of global logistics at KTZ
Express, part of Kazakhstan Railways, which helped develop the
Chongqing-Duisburg route.
"The cost of it is so mind-blowingly big and I would say
that the only country in the world that could ever dream of this
is China," he said.
One consideration may be the potential for trouble and
disruption in the South China Sea, where China is in dispute
with several countries over territorial rights.
Another is the fact that the biggest container shipping
lines are European, such as AP Moeller Maersk A/S.
There are more than 240 Chinese shipping firms but they
carry only a quarter of the country's trade, the Ministry of
Transport said in September, when the government announced tax
and regulatory reforms to modernise the sector.
Based on Reuters calculations, state-backed firms have
already invested at least $5 billion in transport infrastructure
over the past decade along routes that run through Central Asia
and weave around Sri Lanka as well as along the Red Sea.
The maritime route links the Chinese ports of Fuzhou and
Guangzhou with ports in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Greece.
Some don't see much connection there.
"Of course it's lovely to call it a Maritime Silk Road and
talk about a lot of synergies, but in truth what really are the
synergies between these ports?" said Jonathan Beard, head of
ports and logistics at consultancy ICF International.
LOSS-MAKING
Firms such as China Merchants Holdings, China
Railway Construction Corp, Cosco Pacific
and China Communications Construction Company have
built or manage about 10 ports and have offered investment in at
least five rail projects in Kyrgyzstan, Kenya and elsewhere.
China's Exim Bank financed 85 percent of the cost of the
$361 million first phase of Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port, which
was constructed by China Harbour Engineering. A Chinese-Turkish
consortium led by China Railway Construction built the $4
billion Ankara-Istanbul high-speed rail line in Turkey.
The train services from Chongqing to Duisburg, and from
other Chinese cities such as Chengdu and Wuhan to Europe, are
loss-making and subsidised by local governments in China to
support demand, according to Chinese rail officials.
But neither cost nor political risks along some of the
routes seem to be important for the Chinese firms involved.
China Ocean Shipping Group, wants to use its
extensive trade network to help increase Chongqing-Duisburg rail
volumes and is ready to launch more shipping routes.
The initiative "is a request from our country", Chairman Ma
Zehua said during a shipping conference last week.
"Businesses like ours are, of course, willing to take part
in the process, to contribute to its development and also
benefit from it to advance our businesses," he said.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)