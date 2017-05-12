BEIJING May 12 China is expected to complete
the sections of the massive Russian oil and gas pipelines that
lie in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang by the end of
next year, a top provincial official said on Friday.
The oil pipeline, from Mohe at the Russian border to the
city of Daqing, is the China leg of the second East Siberia
Pacific Ocean pipeline (ESPO) project that pumps Russian crude
oil to China, with an annual capacity of 15 million tonnes.
Li Haitao, vice governor of Heilongjiang said China has also
started laying the domestic portion of a Russia-China natural
gas pipeline, dubbed "Power of Siberia", that has a planned
annual capacity of 38 billion cubic metres.
"We expect both the oil and gas pipelines to be ready for
operation around end of 2018," Li told reporters at the Belt and
Road Forum, a government-organised event that gathers 29 nations
to promote China's ambitious Silk Road project to expand trade
and investment.
Both pipelines are being built by state energy giant China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).
The first ESPO pipeline has been sending 15 million tonnes a
year Russian crude oil to China since 2011. CNPC has said the
Power of Siberia gas pipeline will start delivering gas to China
in 2019.
Li said the focus for his province's Silk Road efforts would
be expanding trade and investment with Russia.
China is also planning a joint venture refinery and
petrochemical complex in Russia near the Chinese border with an
estimated investment of 6 billion yuan ($870 million), with a
privately-run Chinese firm leading that investment, said Li.
"A pipeline will be built to supply refined fuel back to
China," Li added, without giving further details.
The private firm investing in the petrochemical plant,
Tianlangxing Power Equipment Co Ltd, has already built two solar
power plants in Russia and building a third one, said Li.
($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan)
