Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Journalists leave the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attend a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attend the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake on May 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko attend a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Heads of states and officials attend a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri attend the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake on May 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

BEIJING Leaders at China's Belt and Road summit on Monday agreed to promote a rules-based, open and multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core, according to the summit communique.

The 30 heads of states who signed the document, including China, said that they recognized the challenges the world economy faced and welcomed the initiative to improve connectivity between Asia and Europe.

It was important to expanding trade and investment based on a level playing field, they said.

The countries also encouraged all signatories of the Paris climate change agreement to fully implement the accord.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie)