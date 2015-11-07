SINGAPORE Nov 7 China and Singapore on Saturday
signed a pact to launch their third government-to-government
project, in the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chongqing.
The project will focus on financial services, aviation,
transport and logistics, and information and communications
technology, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a
statement.
The agreement was signed during the state visit of Chinese
President Xi Jinping to Singapore to mark 25 years of formal
diplomatic relations between the countries. It was Xi's first
visit to the island-state as president.
Singapore is the second-largest source of foreign direct
investment to China after Hong Kong, while China is the top
destination of Singapore's direct investment abroad.
Since the 1990s, Singapore and China have invested in two
government-to-government projects - the Suzhou Industrial Park
near Shanghai and Tianjin Eco-City in the country's northeast.
The flagship Suzhou Industrial Park was launched in 1994 and
was regarded in China as a model of modern manufacturing based
on industrial estates in Singapore.
China and Singapore also agreed to launch negotiations on
the upgrade of the countries' free trade agreement and conclude
talks by 2016.
A free trade agreement between them took effect in 2009.
Their total trade rose 60 percent to S$121 billion ($85
billion) last year from S$75.7 billion in 2009. China has been
Singapore's biggest trade partner since 2013.
($1 = 1.4209 Singapore dollars)
