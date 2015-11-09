SINGAPORE Nov 9 Singapore's RMB Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota for investment in
Chinese financial markets will be doubled, Singapore's central
bank said on Monday.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said the city-state's
quota under the RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) scheme would be increased to 100 billion yuan ($15.72
billion) from 50 billion yuan previously.
"This is in response to the strong interest by
Singapore-based asset managers and investors to invest in
China," the MAS said in a statement.
The RQFII programme is the yuan-denominated version of the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which
was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese
capital markets.
The announcement came in the wake of a state visit by
Chinese President Xi Jinping to Singapore last week to mark 25
years of formal diplomatic relations between the countries.
($1 = 6.3600 Chinese yuan)
