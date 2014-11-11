By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 11 Fresh from pulling off the
world's largest IPO, China's Alibaba is set to impress
Wall Street with record sales on Singles' Day, the year's
biggest online festival, but merchants complain that they
bankroll the e-commerce giant's big day.
Alibaba turned the Singles' Day celebration, Nov. 11, into
an online shopping festival in 2009, copyrighting the "Double
11" term three years later after recognising its commercial
potential.
Last year Alibaba reported sales of $5.75 billion on the
day, and this year merchants believe it is aiming for a
headline-grabbing $8 billion or more in gross merchandise volume
(GMV).
It looks likely to comfortably exceed that estimate, since
before midday on Tuesday Executive Chairman Jack Ma told China's
official state broadcaster it had already hit 30 billion yuan
($4.9 billion).
Such numbers have attracted rivals such as JD.com,
Amazon.com, Vipshop Holdings, Suning Commerce
Group and Wal-Mart Stores' Yihaodian, and
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has praised the event as "a major
highlight of consumption growth".
But merchants told Reuters they had felt pressure from
Alibaba's Tmall to boost the day's figures with heavy discounts
and delayed recognition of earlier sales.
There is no obligation on merchants to take part in the
festival, but if they do, the only discount option is 50 percent
or more.
On Tmall, merchants say that if they don't price products
lower than in their stores on rival sites, Alibaba pushes them
down the sales page, effectively limiting their access to
hundreds of millions of potential customers.
When asked if this was true, Alibaba said: "We decline to
comment on competitor's activities."
One merchant who closed his shop on Tmall earlier this year
said: "(Tmall) hoped my sales numbers ... looked good and higher
than sales at other e-commerce platforms."
"When I didn't obey, my rank slipped ... It really hurt my
sales," he said.
DELAYED SALES
Alibaba is employing what it calls a "pre-sale initiative",
under which merchants advertise products at their discounted
Singles' Day price from as early as Oct. 15. Tmall lets
customers put down a deposit for the order but only allows
merchants to process the full payment and ship the products on
Nov. 11.
The company said it had used such a scheme since 2012, since
it helps merchants plan the logistics of shipping such large
volumes of goods. Merchants said this year it was used much more
widely, and was aimed at boosting Alibaba's figures.
"This is a way they can actually count that volume all
transacted in one day," said one online store manager who asked
not to be named in case it damaged his business. "They've never
done a company-wide policy like this."
The efforts by e-commerce sites to boost the figures on
Singles' Day haven't gone unnoticed by regulators.
Last week, Chinese media reported that the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce took aim at 10 of
China's biggest e-commerce firms, warning them to not engage in
activities like artificially jacking up prices in the run-up to
the event so they could claim huge discounts when those prices
were slashed.
Merchants said Alibaba ensures discounts are genuine by
having vendors discount their products from their lowest price
within the 60 days before and after Singles' Day.
Though some vendors lament the pressure on their margins,
Alibaba says the festival has grown from just 27 participating
vendors in 2009 to 27,000 now.
"Sellers like this kind of big promotion because it
increases our sales," the former Tmall shop owner said, "but I
would live more comfortably if it's a rational environment of
competition."
"We would rather take money and use it for customer
acquisition," said the online store manager.
He put it down to Alibaba's desire to please its new backers
on Wall Street with figures to support the group's eye-popping
market valuation of $285 billion after its September IPO.
"Consumers love it, they're getting cheaper stuff, but just
because (Alibaba) did the IPO they want to have extraordinary
results," he said.
($1 = 6.1197 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Will Waterman)