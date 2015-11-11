(Corrects spelling of "Buchwald" in paragraph 11)
* Alibaba Singles' Day total trade hits 91.2 bln yuan ($14.3
bln)
* Trade includes new channels, helping boost final figure
* Sales via mobile devices contributed 68 pct of total order
value
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Nov 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
total value of goods transacted during its Singles' Day
shopping festival was 91.2 billion yuan ($14.32 billion), the
Chinese e-commerce giant said in Beijing on Thursday.
The numbers got a boost this year from adding the sales from
various new channels, including its affiliates and investees. In
all, the figure for this year's Singles' Day is up 60 percent
from 2014.
The results are preliminary and unaudited, Alibaba said. Of
the total value of transactions, 68 percent was through orders
from mobile devices.
Six years ago, Alibaba turned Nov. 11 into China's
equivalent of United States shopping event Cyber Monday. It has
now become larger than both Cyber Monday and Black Friday
combined, and a closely watched barometer of the company's
performance.
"Alibaba is positioned as the number one player in the
Chinese e-commerce market, so it has to be seen to be
maintaining, or gaining ground really," said Duncan Clark,
chairman of Beijing-based tech consultancy BDA.
The company shares were trading down 2.1 percent at $79.71
in New York at 1713 GMT on Wednesday, after the shopping
festival's results were announced.
Singles' Day was originally a mock celebration in China for
people not in relationships. But Alibaba in 2009 co-opted the
event into a consumption-fest for all, featuring steep discounts
and other promotions aimed at attracting droves of customers
online. Alibaba's sales data have been closely watched as a
gauge of Chinese consumption as economic growth slows.
One of the new sales channel pumping Alibaba's Singles' Day
sales was Suning Commerce Group Co, in which it
bought a 20 percent stake in August. Suning's in-store sales
will count towards Alibaba's total gross merchandise volume, as
long as they go through final processing online, an Alibaba
spokesman said.
Alibaba has stressed its focus on international e-commerce
this Singles' Day. "Within the next five years, we expect China
will become the world's largest e-commerce market for imported
products," President Michael Evans told reporters on Wednesday.
However, the event could be risky for brands, said Brian
Buchwald, CEO of consumer intelligence firm Bomoda.
"If you're a new brand to the market, you don't want to
train your consumer to wait for a sale but you also need to use
this holiday to break in with a top spending consumer," Buchwald
said.
"In the end, you want the consumer to come back and pay full
price."
Speaking at the company's Singles' Day celebration in
Beijing, Jack Ma, the company's eccentric founder and executive
chairman, told reporters the event's annual growth in the future
should be over 50 percent.
