BEIJING Dec 25 China's Sinopec Group and
ConocoPhillips will research potentially vast reserves
of shale gas in southwestern China over the next two years,
state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
Houston-based ConocoPhillips' will be a new entrant into a
the sector in the world's top energy user, which is believed to
hold the world's largest reserves of the gas. Shale gas is
trapped in rocks and requires a technology called hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, to unleash.
The Sinopec Exploration Southern Company, a Sinopec
subsidiary will conduct research on the exploration, development
and production of shale gas with ConocoPhillips' China
subsidiary in the Qijiang block, an area located in the
southwestern Sichuan Basin, where rich shale gas is deeply
embedded, Xinhua said, citing a statement from Sinopec Group
.
ConocoPhillips will carry out two-dimensional seismic
surveys and drill two wells in the block, according to the
report.
China officially launched the search for shale gas from late
2009 and has tiny commercial operations so far. The government
expects large-scale shale gas development after 2015, saying the
industry needs to first identify technology suitable to China's
complex geology.
As many as 83 companies have made 152 bids for the right to
explore shale gas deposits throughout China in a tender that
opened in September and closed on Oct. 25. It covered 20 blocks
with a total area of 20,002 square km (7,722 square miles).
China awarded two of the four blocks on offer in its first
shale gas tender to Sinopec and a provincial coal seam gas
company.