BEIJING Oct 24 China's Sinopec Corp
is restarting its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Zhanjiang
Dongxing refinery after a shutdown of nearly a month, an
industry official with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
Sinopec ordered in late September the closure of three
subsidiary plants in the southern province of Guangdong,
including Dongxing and Guangzhou, after state media said they
had violated environmental rules.
"The refinery is restarting after passing environmental
checks and winning approval from Sinopec headquarters," said the
source who declined to be named because he was not authorised to
talk to the media.
On Saturday, Sinopec restarted a 104,000-bpd crude
processing unit at its Guangzhou refinery after a shutdown of
around 20 days.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)