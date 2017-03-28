(Adds impact on independent refiners; analyst, refiner comment)
By Chen Aizhu and Meng Meng
BEIJING, March 28 Asia's top refiner Sinopec
Corp said on Tuesday that it will begin buying
gasoline and diesel fuel from third parties through its central
office in Beijing, a move that puts further limits on China's
independent oil refiners.
In an e-mailed statement, Sinopec said it would start from
April to centralize refined fuel purchasing to balance supply,
cut costs and boost efficiency, without giving details of the
plan.
Three industry officials informed of the plan said the fuel
marketing office at Sinopec's headquarters will negotiate
directly with China's independent refiners, sometimes known as
teapots, and other third-party suppliers over volumes and prices
for gasoline and diesel.
Previously, Sinopec bought fuel through scores of its
regional marketing offices that set prices and dealt with
suppliers on their own.
By consolidating their buying, Sinopec's plan further
restricts the independent refiners that have already been
required to sell their refined fuel inside China after the
government scrapped their export licenses.
Michal Meidan, Asia analyst with consultants Energy Aspects,
said the plan is likely to weigh on teapots' margins, even
though volumes of products sold to Sinopec may not fall
significantly.
"The aim is to ensure purchases of high quality fuels and
improve Sinopec’s bargaining power," said Meidan, adding that
the centralized buying plan may also potentially reduce the
third-party volumes Sinopec buys.
Apart from the independents, mostly based in Shandong
province in eastern China, refineries operated by China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and state-owned Sinochem are also on
the suppliers' list.
While Sinopec's centralisation plan impacts the independent
refiners, the change could serve as an unintended impetus for
large independents to step up investments in logistics to win
fuel customers outside the state refiners, said Zhang Liucheng,
vice president of Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group, the
country's largest independent refiner.
"It's a rare chance for us to make an aggressive push to
reach clients beyond the oil majors, the thousands of private
gas stations." said Zhang, referring to the country's extensive
privately owned fuel retailers.
Under the plan, Sinopec's Shandong-based marketing offices
are allowed to maintain direct procurement with Shandong-based
independent plants, but the volume is considered fractional
versus Sinopec's total third-party procurement, said Zhang, who
has received Sinopec's notice on the new purchase program.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Meng Meng; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)