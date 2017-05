BEIJING, July 21 China's Sinopec Corp said on Thursday it had cut daily well-head production from its Puguang gas field in Sichuan province to 4 million cubic metres after a landslide a day earlier triggered a fire on a trunk gas pipeline.

The company also said commercial sales from the field has been reduced to 2.2 million cubic metres a day.

Puguang is Sinopec's largest domestic gas producing field. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)