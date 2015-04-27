(Adds Sinopec confirmation, details)
BEIJING, April 27 A top executive of state
energy firm China Sinopec Group is under investigation for
suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the country's
anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
The China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
(CCDI) named Wang Tianpu, an oil industry veteran and president
of Sinopec Group, in a one-line statement on its website, www.ccdi.gov.cn.
Sinopec Group is the parent of Sinopec Corp, Asia's
largest oil refiner.
Sinopec spokesman Lu Dapeng said its top management held an
emergency meeting on Monday after receiving the CCDI notice on
Wang, and the company fully supported the government's decision.
China's president, Xi Jinping, has warned that corruption
threatens the survival of the ruling Communist Party and his
two-year anti-graft campaign has brought down scores of senior
officials in the party, the government, the military and
state-owned enterprises.
China is stepping up inspections this year at conglomerates
owned by the central government as part of its anti-graft
efforts.
CCDI said in February it was targeting 26 of China's biggest
state firms for inaugural inspections this year.
.
Beijing this month committed to stepping up public scrutiny
of state firms' financial performance, as well as to improve
leadership, to increase transparency and fight corruption.
In recent weeks, FAW Group Chairman Xu Jianyi, Baosteel Vice
President Cui Jian, a general manager at China National
Petroleum Corp and a top executive at China Southern Power Grid
have been put under investigation for corruption.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Alex Richardson and
Clarence Fernandez)