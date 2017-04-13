* Sinopec says fire extinguished, no casualties
* Says will not affect petrochemical production
BEIJING, April 13 Sinopec Corp said on
Thursday that a fire in a warehouse at a petrochemical and
refining complex in southern China operated by one of its
subsidiaries was put out at 2:20 pm local time and had not
affected production.
Sinopec said in a statement the fire started at 9:55 (0255
GMT) on Thursday in a warehouse for synthetic rubber in the
facility operated by Sinopec Maoming Petrochemical Corp in the
province of Guangdong. It said there were no casualties.
The Maoming plant is one of the country's largest oil
refineries, producing 360,000 barrels per day, and is also able
to churn out 1.1 million tonnes of ethylene annually.
Part of the refinery was shut from March 20 for planned
maintenance, a company source told Reuters previously.
Sinopec said it would investigate the cause of the fire and
avoid similar accidents in future.
