* Sinopec says cutting gas supplies to its chemical plants
* Beijing already seeking to control demand from industry,
utilities
* Fertiliser plants likely to bear brunt of winter shortages
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Nov 6 China's top natural gas producers
have begun to cut supplies to industrial consumers in a bid to
make sure that homes and users of transport are not left short
as demand surges over the winter.
Chemical fertiliser makers and other industrial users are
likely to bear the brunt of Beijing's latest efforts to ration
scarce gas supplies, but they are also victims of a long-term
strategy to discourage the use of gas as a feedstock.
China's second-biggest oil and gas producer, the China
Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec), said it would
free up gas supplies over winter partly by cutting deliveries to
its vinylon plant in the southwestern province of Sichuan by 1
million cubic metres per day and those to its Qilu refinery in
eastern Shandong province by a daily 300,000 cubic metres.
The firm also said on Wednesday it would raise commercial
natural gas supplies by 10.5 percent to 7.583 billion cubic
metres (bcm) in coming months to address the shortages, noting
it had already boosted annual production capacity by 4 billion
cubic metres (bcm) this year.
Sinopec and rival PetroChina have raised both
production capacity and import volumes this year but still
cannot meet demand after cities across China switched to natural
gas in order to cut coal use and tackle air pollution.
In response to the supply crisis, China's state planning
agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
said it would maximise natural gas supplies to residential and
transport users by strictly controlling demand.
It said demand in the first three quarters of the year rose
13.5 percent to 120.8 bcm, while domestic production was
increased by 9.2 percent to 86.3 bcm.
REVERSING COURSE
Industries had been under pressure to switch from coal to
natural gas but, since last year, growing shortages have forced
Beijing to reverse course as it tries to maximise supplies
available for priority areas like urban heating.
In guidelines issued late last year, the NDRC banned the
construction of gas-fired power plants in coal-rich regions such
as Shanxi and Inner Mongolia, and also put restrictions on the
use of gas as feedstock for chemical products such as synthetic
ammonia.
In a pollution action plan in September the government went
further, saying it would "limit the development of natural gas
chemical projects" and "in principle would not allow any more
natural gas-fired power plants to be built".
"The government have always been unhappy about the amount of
gas going to the chemical sector and the many small, inefficient
plants chucking out cheap chemicals, and it is easier to ration
supply (to industries) than it is to the domestic residential
market," said Tony Regan, an analyst with Singapore-based
consultancy Tri-Zen.
China has also sought to use gas supply restrictions --
together with price rises imposed on industry earlier this year
-- to help curb overcapacity in sectors such as glassmaking,
fertilisers and porcelain.
An official at a porcelain producer in Hebei province told
Reuters that limits on supplies had forced it to buy cylinders
of compressed natural gas (CNG) from the market at twice the
normal price. Other porcelain makers have switched to more
expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
An official at a fertiliser producer in the southwest city
of Chongqing said the firm would close for two or three months
over winter, with gas supplies expected to be cut to a minimum.
He said his plant, which uses around 200,000-300,000 cubic
metres of natural gas per month, was suffering big losses as a
result of higher gas prices and that other feedstocks such as
coal or LPG were even more expensive.
"There's no question that these industrial users will face
the biggest problems," said Regan of Tri-Zen. "They haven't got
contracts for full gas supply and they know they are at risk of
being turned off."
