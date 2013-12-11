* Pipeline that exploded breached 100 times a year by
thieves
* Line deemed safe in internal checks two months before
blast
* Urban development encroaching on pipeline routes
By Judy Hua and David Stanway
BEIJING, Dec 11 A Chinese oil pipeline punctured
twice a week by oil thieves cleared a safety inspection just two
months before a section of the line exploded and killed 62
people in November, sources at the pipeline operator Sinopec
said.
Initial findings of an investigation showed crude oil
leaking from the pipeline into urban storm drains appeared to
have fuelled the explosion, the worst accident at facilities
owned and operated by top Asian refiner China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec).
The case highlights the risks involved as both energy
pipeline networks and China's cities expand rapidly. Urban
development has engulfed many existing pipelines, providing an
opportunity for thieves but also leaving lines dangerously close
to residents, industry and commerce.
The Dongying-Huangdao II pipeline was breached on average
more than 100 times a year by thieves to siphon off oil, a
source at the pipeline subsidiary of Sinopec said.
The pipeline met internal safety standards during a company
inspection completed in September, another Sinopec source said.
They declined to be identified, saying information about the
accident remains sensitive as the authorities conduct their
investigations. Sinopec declined to comment.
"The problem of energy thieves and the clash with urban
infrastructure hasn't been given enough attention," said Lin
Boqiang, director of the China Centre for Energy Economics at
Xiamen University in southeast China.
"With the pipeline boom in China, there are problems with
safety management of pipelines."
The blast occurred in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao in
Shandong province and the official investigation ordered by
Beijing has yet to be completed.
Yang Dongliang, the national director of the State
Administration of Work Safety, blamed the explosion on a
"serious dereliction of duty", China's official Xinhua news
agency reported last month. It did not give any further details
on the cause.
The explosion exposed problems with oil and urban drainage
pipeline layouts, pipeline supervision and the handling of oil
leaks, Xinhua quoted Yang as saying.
Sinopec warned another local government in the city of
Weifang, also in Shandong, in 2011 and 2012 that rapid
urbanisation, including near the Dongying-Huangdao II pipeline,
was impeding access and vital repair work on pipelines.
According to documents published on local government
websites, Sinopec sought approval to reroute oil pipelines to
reduce safety risks.
Sinopec received no reply from the local government, the
source with Sinopec's pipeline subsidiary said.
"With the expansion of cities, suburban areas have become
downtown areas with lots of buildings and dense population. The
spaces around pipelines have been occupied, resulting in
inability to conduct maintenance," Sinopec said in a public
notice to Weifang bureau for environmental protection in 2011.
The authorities detained nine people as a result of the
explosions, including seven Sinopec workers and two government
officials.
Sinopec has also suspended two executives with direct
responsibility for the pipeline, pending an investigation.
SAFE DISTANCE
China has become the world's largest net importer of oil and
consumption of natural gas is growing rapidly. To supply the
vast quantities of energy needed to fuel its economy, China's
trunk oil-and-gas pipelines have more than doubled in length
since 2004, rising from 40,000 kilometres (25,000 miles) to more
than 100,000 kilometres.
Ageing pipelines in northeast and eastern China built in the
1970s may be more vulnerable to accidents, said Jiang Yifang,
Vice Director of the Underground Pipeline Committee of China
Urban Planning Association.
Urban expansion since 2000 has left pre-existing oil-and-gas
pipelines in close proximity to industrial, residential and
commercial areas, Jiang said. The urban pipelines, such as for
water and drainage, have been laid closer than they should have
been to energy pipelines, he said.
About 250 Chinese cities, or less than half of China's
total, surveyed their underground pipeline networks between 2000
and 2011. It remains common for Chinese cities to have no
centralised record of pipeline routes and layouts, Jiang said.
There is no nationwide database of underground pipelines, he
added. Even in cities that have compiled data, the local
governments may not share the information with the companies
that need it, he said. Companies seeking to build new pipelines
often have to gather information themselves.
China passed the Oil and Gas Protection Law in Oct 2010,
requiring all new pipeline projects be at a safe distance from
nearby infrastructure, and banning activities that threatened
pipeline safety and operations. Jiang said little had been done
to address problems with older pipelines.
To improve older infrastructure, the government would first
have to clarify who should bear the cost of rerouting pipelines
and any other required changes to the urban landscape.
"This is a historical debt. The question is who will pay for
the debt and who can make a powerful decision to pay the debt,"
said Peng Xiaoyan, top advisor of GSD-Green Symbiosis, a safety
management consultancy.
UNPRECEDENTED SAFETY CHECKS
The Chinese government on Friday launched a nationwide
safety probe of all its oil-and-gas pipelines in the wake of the
Qingdao blast.
The government ordered nationwide industrial safety checks
in June. Sinopec itself completed a one-month quality, safety,
health and environmental protection (QHSE) check across all its
facilities in mid-September, its website says.
The company detailed more than 8,000 safety problems ranging
from oil-and-gas well management through to standards at rented
oil storage facilities.
That was the check that deemed that the Dongying-Huangdao II
pipeline met the company's safety standards, a source familiar
with the situation said.
"Sometime the dangerous period is after the safety checks
because plant officials and workers are exhausted during the
checks and relax afterwards," Peng said.