BEIJING Oct 15 A Hong Kong businessman involved
in Sinopec's Angolan operations has been put under investigation
just days after the oil giant's former chairman was subjected to
a corruption probe, the financial magazine Caixin said, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
The businessman, Sam Pa, also known as Xu Jinghua, was
arrested on Oct. 8, the same day China's graft watchdog
announced a probe into ex-Sinopec executive Su Shulin for
suspected corruption.
Pa's firm was involved in Sinopec's oil exploration projects
in Angola during Su's reign as Sinopec chief, according to
Caixin. He has also served as a middleman to help the
state-owned oil giant secure deals in Angola, it said.
Pa was not immediately available for comment. A public
relations official with Sinopec declined to comment.
Sinopec Corp holds a 55 percent stake
in a joint venture called Sonangol Sinopec International, which
was established in 2004 and holds a 50 percent interest in the
deepwater Block 18 off the Angolan coast.
China's Central Commision for Discipline Inspection said Su
was suspected of "serious disciplinary violation", one of the
latest high-ranking officials taken down during the country's
sweeping campaign against corruption.
Su had also served as Fujian governor since 2011 and was
also appointed deputy Communist Party chief in Fujian.
President Xi Jinping has carried out a sweeping campaign
against corruption, waste and extravagance in official ranks
since he assumed power three years ago.
