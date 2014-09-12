(Adds company statement on partnerships with other companies)
SHANGHAI, Sept 12 Sinopec Corp
is planning to run 300 of its convenience stores at
petrol stations jointly with Taiwan's Ruentex Group,
the state-run China Securities Journal reported on Friday.
The move is probably aimed at enhancing the appeal of
Sinopec's massive fuel retail division before it sells a stake
of up to 30 percent that could raise $20 billion. The state-run
oil giant has shortlisted 37 bidding consortia and is expected
to choose the winner by the end of September.
Sinopec and Ruentex have already started jointly managing
eight stores in Shanghai, where daily revenue rose nearly 50
percent during a trial in August, the business daily said citing
an unidentified Sinopec source.
Under a pact signed earlier this year, the two firms will
also cooperate on merchandise procurement to cut costs and are
looking into potential e-commerce cooperation, the daily said.
Sinopec has more than 30,000 petrol stations and operates
some 23,000 convenience stores under the Easy Joy brand. Ruentex
operates about 600 convenience stores under the C-Store brand in
China.
Sinopec said in a statement on Friday it has also inked
preliminary agreements with firms including Haier Electronics
, Huiyuan Juice and New Hope Group
for them to supply products at favourable prices.
"As Haier's core oil supplier, Sinopec will also provide
quality fuel and services for Haier's transportation and
delivery processes," Sinopec said in a statement.
Unlike Western markets, where non-fuel businesses -
convenience stores and services such as fast food or car washing
- can account for more than half of a fuel station's profits,
more than 99 percent of Sinopec's retail sales come from petrol.
Ruentex also runs more than 300 hypermarts in China under
Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, a joint venture with
France's Groupe Auchan.
