BEIJING Feb 1 Sinopec Group, parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp , has begun operating a 20 million-barrel crude oil reserve base in northern China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

The storage in Caofeidian area of Hebei province contains 32 tanks each with a capacity of 100,000 cubic metres, Xinhua said without specifying whether the tanks are for strategic or commercial use.

The government of Caofeidian has said on its website (www.caofeidian.gov.cn) that the tank farm, equivalent to about 20 million barrels, at a total cost of 2.62 billion yuan ($415.3 million), is a commercial crude reserve base. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

China's commercial storages

China's strategic oil storages ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The new facilities would add to an existing facility of about five million barrels that the state refiner already runs in the same area.

China's top two oil firms, PetroChina and Sinopec Corp, have been building crude reserves to both service their expanding refining system and establish commercial space under Beijing's call to boost supply security.

The Caofeidian reserve base came after China finished construction of a 19-million-barrel Dushanzi strategic reserve in the northwestern Xinjiang region last September and completed a crude reserve base in Lanzhou, in Gansu province, in November that consists of tanks to hold 19 million barrels of strategic reserves and 6.3 million barrels of commercial reserves.

Industry sources have said an estimated 17 million barrels of crude oil, or a rough daily rate of 190,000 barrels, were added to both commercial and strategic reserve tanks in Dushanzi and Lanzhou around the last quarter of 2011. ($1 = 6.309 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)