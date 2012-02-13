(Adds company official comments)
By Judy Hua and Ken Wills
BEIJING Feb 13 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) plans to invest 53
billion yuan ($8.41 billion) by 2015 to boost refinery capacity
and build up oil and gas production in northwestern Xinjiang
region, company officials said on Monday.
The top Asian refiner planned to double the capacity of its
Tahe refinery in Kuqa county to 10 million tonnes per year, or
200,000 barrels per day (bpd), by 2015, a company official said.
Tahe, Sinopec's sole refinery in Xinjiang, last year
processed 4.25 million tonnes of crude oil and other feedstocks
and sold a total 4.1 million tonnes of oil products, the
official said.
He added that all of the crude oil processed by Tahe was
from Xinjiang.
To match the expansion at the refinery, the company would
increase crude oil production in Xinjiang to between 9 million
and 11 million tonnes and raise natural gas output to 1.8-3.0
billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2015, another official said.
That compared with 7.25 million tonnes of crude oil and 1.59
bcm of natural gas output in 2011.
All of its Xinjiang oil and gas fields were in the Tarim
Basin, the official added.
He said Sinopec aimed to build 8.0 bcm per year gas
production capacity from coal-to-gas projects in Xinjiang and to
eventually expand capacity to 30 bcm. To transfer the gas to
booming coastal areas, it would build pipelines to the eastern
Zhejiang and southern Guangdong province.
He added that Sinopec would add seven oil storage and 500
service stations in Xinjiang by 2015.
Rival PetroChina Co Ltd dominates oil
and gas production, with the 200,000-bpd Dushanzi, 100,000-bpd
Urumqi and 120,000 bpd Karamay refineries in Xinjiang.
Sinopec started tapping vast reserves in the region over the
past decade and bought Tahe refinery from state parent China
Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) at the end of 2003.
($1 = 6.299 Chinese Yuan)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)