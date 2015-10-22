* Sinosteel deferred interest payments
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, Oct 23 The prospect of China's
state-owned metals trader Sinosteel defaulting on its debt
leaves Beijing with a dilemma: stick with its pledge to let
market forces operate in its sprawling state sector or step in
to save jobs and keep the steel giant afloat.
On Monday Sinosteel extended the date investors can start
redeeming its bonds and also deferred interest payments, citing
liquidity problems, fuelling concerns about the mounting default
risks in China's bloated state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Last month China promised to create "stronger, better and
larger" SOEs through a far-reaching reform programme, which
includes restructuring those that are performing poorly and
allowing some to close.
The programme is expected to take five years to implement,
but the huge debts facing many of China's mammoth state-owned
firms, which together employ around 7.5 million people, need
more urgent attention.
Chinese media has reported Beijing is on the verge of
intervening to save Sinosteel, a move some in the metals
industry say would set the wrong precedent for other struggling
SOEs.
"Sinosteel is a typical 'zombie enterprise'...the government
should let the company go bust," said Xu Zhongbo, a steel
industry veteran and president of Beijing Metal Consulting in
Beijing.
Total debts at China's state-owned firms rose 11 percent
from a year earlier to 71.76 trillion yuan ($11.29 trillion) in
the first eight months of 2015, according to the latest Ministry
of Finance data. Servicing those loans is getting costlier, with
financing costs up 12.1 percent over the period.
Sinosteel's liabilities are estimated at more than 100
billion yuan, with a debt-to-asset ratio of 98 percent over the
2011-2013 period, according to a report issued last year by
domestic credit rating agency China Cheng Xin.
Sinosteel's spokespeople could not be reached for comment to
confirm those figures or comment on their current situation.
SOCIAL STABILITY FIRST
Several SOE executives believe China will have to pull back
from its reform programme while companies grapple with the
slowing economy, particularly in the commodities and
shipbuildling sectors.
"The government will still want the market to allocate
resources, but the government will have to put social stability
first and consider bad loans for banks...so it won't just sit on
the sidelines," Xu Lejiang, chairman of China's no.2 steel maker
Baosteel, told reporters on Wednesday.
However, the government is also blamed by some in the
industry for incentivising SOEs to grow too big in the first
place.
Beijing Metal Consulting's Xu says Sinosteel's expansion
over the past decade is emblematic of the path taken by many
state firms.
"Aggressive acquisitions...big investment in overseas mining
and fooling around with private mills all caused the firm to
become what it is today," he said.
In 2004 Sinosteel's then-chairman, Huang Tianwen, embarked
on a rapid expansion programme that extended the trader's
business into sectors like fire resistant materials and
machinery manufacturing.
In the run up to the global financial crisis, China
encouraged state steel companies to invest heavily in mining
projects in a bid to gain more control over global iron ore
supplies, adding to their debt piles.
In June 2011, Sinosteel Midwest Corp, a unit of Sinosteel
Corp, was forced to halt a $2 billion iron ore project in
Australia, one of China's biggest overseas mining projects, due
to uncertainty over port and rail construction development. It
also shut its Blue Hills iron ore mine in Australia in April
this year.
Huang was held responsible for the company's spiralling
debts and dismissed in 2011. His successor Jia Baojun was
replaced last year.
Now Beijing is trying to unravel more of the less efficient
ventures undertaken by SOEs, and force some of the poorly
performing ones to merge as part of its reform agenda.
But with the debts continuing to pile up, China faces an
uphill task to achieve that before more companies are brought to
the brink of default.
"I don't know how the government can push ahead with the SOE
reform, it will be extremely difficult," said one senior
executive with China's top aluminium producer Chinalco.
($1 = 6.3583 Chinese yuan)
