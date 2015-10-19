SHANGHAI Oct 19 China's Sinosteel has extended the deadline for investors to redeem its bonds to Nov. 16 from the previous deadline of Oct. 16, in order to allow investors to have more time to review the matter, the company said.

The company made the announcement in a statement posted on the website of one of the country's main bond clearing houses on Monday. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)