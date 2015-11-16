BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 16 China's state-owned
Sinosteel said on Monday it has extended the date investors can
start redeeming its bonds by a month until Dec. 16, the second
extension since October.
This second extension comes after Sinosteel had asked
bondholders of its 2 billion yuan October 2017 bonds
not to exercise a put option on Oct. 20, because
the company would not be able to make a full payment, according
to a letter seen by Reuters last month.
The new extension would give investors in the debt issued by
subsidiary Sinosteel Corp Ltd more time to review the matter,
the company said in a statement posted on the website of one of
the country's main bond clearing houses.
In the statement, Sinosteel again offered shares of its
Shenzhen-listed subsidiary Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co
Ltd as additional collateral for the debt, as an
inducement for bondholders to stay invested.
Sinosteel said it is negotiating the plan with related
parties.
Today's statement contained no additional information on
repayment of scheduled interest due to bondholders. If Sinosteel
is determined to have formally defaulted, it would be the first
Chinese company to do so on a so-called enterprise bond,
typically issued by large state-owned enterprises.
Several Chinese firms have defaulted this year following the
first default in 2014 by Chaori Solar. These include state-owned
Baoding Tianwei, a power equipment firm, and Cloud Tech Live, a
food producer which tried to reinvent itself as an Internet
company.
