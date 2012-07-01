BEIJING, July 1 South Korea's central bank can
buy up to 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) worth of Chinese
government bonds under a deal with Beijing and has started
making these purchases, the official Xinhua news agency said on
Sunday.
It is the first time the size of South Korea's possible
purchases of Chinese government bonds has been made public. A
Bank of Korea official told Reuters in April the bank can buy
over $300 million worth of Chinese bonds, but declined to
elaborate.
Beijing wants to get central banks across the world to buy
assets denominated in yuan as part of efforts to
internationalise the currency and one day rival the dollar as a
reserve currency.
Xinhua did not say how many Chinese government bonds the
South Korean central bank has bought, only saying it has been
buying in the over-the-counter market from late April, after
getting the go-ahead from Beijing in January.
China also has a deal with Japan whereby Tokyo can buy 65
billion yuan in Chinese government debt over time, Japanese
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said in March, without offering
details.
Chinese debt purchases by Japan and South Korea are also
part of a deal between the three nations to raise mutual bond
investments and mitigate choppy capital flows during the
financial market turbulence, a South Korean official said in
May.
The official said Japan is considering buying South Korean
bonds, while China has already been an active buyer of South
Korean bonds in recent years.
Besides buying Chinese sovereign bonds, the Bank of Korea
also bought $300 million worth of China-listed stocks in June,
Xinhua said.
The Bank of Korea has foreign currency reserves worth
$315.95 billion, a record high for Asia's fourth-largest
economy, and held more than half in dollars as of the end of
2011.
($1=6.3541 Chinese yuan)
