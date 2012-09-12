(David K. Randall is the author of "Dreamland: Adventures in
the Strange Science of Sleep," published by W.W. Norton.)
* Sleep apnea cases in China growing: Chinese Sleep Research
Society
* WHO says about 39 pct of Chinese aged 15 years and older
are overweight
* Companies ResMed and Philips may benefit
By David K. Randall and Hui Li
NEW YORK/BEIJING, Sept 12 Thirteen years ago, Li
Xin thought his swelling belly was just a sign of a healthy
appetite and prosperity.
But today Li, now 47, is worried that frequent business
dinners with colleagues who dine on greasy ribs, fried rice, and
beer, has turned into a bigger problem.
Li's mother, a dentist, warned her son that his weight is
actually causing his loud snoring, a symptom of sleep apnea - a
silent killer that is becoming a growing health problem in
China.
"I feel tired in the morning, and family members have been
telling me that I sound like I was suffocating when I sleep and
snore," Li said.
Li, a furniture factory owner who lives in Chengdu, the
capital of southwest China's Sichuan province, has not sought
treatment for his snoring problem.
"I've lost some weight, but still snore very loud."
Changing eating habits in China have brought new health
problems to the world's most populous nation, as the country's
economic boom allowed millions of Chinese to add more meat and
processed foods into their diets.
"China has gone from famine to gluttony in one or two
generations," said Paul French, a British expatriate living in
the country and the author of the book, "Fat China."
When combined with a general lack of participation in
organized sports and high rates of smoking and pollution, the
increasing availability of high calorie food tips more Chinese
into obesity and its related health problems, he said.
Among them are increased rates of obstructive sleep apnea, a
disorder in which the throat periodically closes throughout the
night, essentially suffocating a person until he or she wakes
up, according to sleep doctors.
A fatter Chinese population is leading to more patients with
sleep apnea who complain of constant fatigue as a result of
deficient deep sleep.
An average of 38.5 percent of Chinese aged 15 or older have
a body mass index of 25 or greater, which means they are
overweight or obese, according to 2010 figures from the World
Health Organization. About 4 percent of the Chinese population
is obese, which means they have a body mass index of 30 or
greater.
The combined rate of overweight and obese Chinese has
increased by 54 percent from 2002, while the rate of obesity
alone has increased 208 percent over the same time. About 78
percent of U.S. adults meet the same standard of overweight or
obese, according to WHO figures, with 46.2 percent having a body
mass index of 30 or greater.
Those who suffer from sleep apnea can be at higher risk for
problems ranging from heart attacks to memory loss. Research
suggests that effects of untreated sleep apnea are often more
serious than insomnia, a condition which many Chinese do not
experience due to a cultural tradition of taking afternoon naps,
doctors say.
Some Chinese with obstructive sleep apnea are seeking help
from medical professionals, according to Dr. Han Fang, the
chairman of the Chinese Sleep Research Society whose sleep
clinic in Beijing used to have fewer than one patient with
sleep-related respiratory problems a week on average, but is now
seeing 10-20 of them every night.
These trends may have significant health effects across the
world's most populous nation, and may end up benefiting some
Western companies such as ResMed and Amsterdam-based
conglomerate Philips, analysts said.
Both companies make devices that help patients breathe
easier during sleep.
INCREASING OBESITY IN CHINA
Numerous studies have suggested that Asians are already more
likely to have the disorder than Caucasians because of facial
structures that result in smaller upper airways. One 2011 study
published in the journal Sleep and Breathing found that nearly
70 percent of Asian subjects had some form of sleep apnea. Fatty
tissue in the throat brought on by weight gain can bring on or
exacerbate the condition, doctors say.
Doctors said that high-calorie, Western-style fast food is a
leading factor in China's increasing sleep issues. As consumer
preferences have shifted away from full-service restaurants,
China's $90 billion fast food industry has expanded at an
annualized rate of 16.9 percent over the last five years,
according to Los Angeles-based research firm IBIS World. There
are now over 1.9 million fast food restaurants in the country.
"The increase of sleep problems is definitely related to the
increase of obesity in China, which partially results from
changes of the diet structure of Chinese people," Dr. Han told
Reuters in a phone interview.
High-calorie fast-food especially contributes to rising
rates of sleep apnea in children, who are more likely to eat
foreign fast food than older generations, he said.
Indeed, rising consumer incomes and changing tastes have
driven the expansion of Yum Brands' KFC, Pizza Hut and
other Western-style fast food restaurants such as McDonald's
in urban areas over the last decade.
Dr. He Quanying, the head of the sleep research branch of
the Chinese Medical Association, said that "with an increasing
obesity rate in China, we will definitely see more sleep
problems like apnea." He said that the blame for the rising
apnea rates comes down to the fact that "Chinese are eating too
much and don't exercise enough."
ACCESS TO TREATMENT
Some of the increased demand for sleep apnea treatments can
be traced to greater awareness of the problem and access to
treatment. Doctors note that the increasing number of obese have
led to corresponding higher cases of sleep apnea.
Millions of Chinese with sleep apnea may not recognize that
they have the disorder, doctors said, which makes accurate
incidence reports hard to come by. Studies generally show that
at least five percent of the population in industrialized
countries have some form of sleep apnea, according to Dr. David
Rapoport, the director of New York University's Sleep Disorders
Center.
In China, that translates into at least 70 million cases, he
said. Nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population may have at least
a mild form of sleep apnea as a result of obesity, he noted. The
true extent of the problem in China may not be known because
relatively few doctors or patients are familiar with the
disorder, Rapoport said.
"We're barely scraping the surface" in terms of medical
attention, he said.
That may change as broad income gains allow Chinese to both
consume more food and have more money to spend on healthcare.
China's health spending is projected to increase by 10.3
percent per year through 2020, according to an estimate from
AllianceBernstein, the largest among the 15 countries with the
highest expected healthcare spending over the same time.
Spending in the U.S., by comparison, is expected to rise by 4.6
percent per year.
Increased spending and sophistication on the part of Chinese
patients should also lead to higher spending on sleep apnea
treatments as well.
Peter Farrell, the chief executive of San Diego-based
ResMed, recently told analysts that the market for his company's
sleep aid products in China and India should increase by more
than 10 percent a year because it is building from a small base.
But the overall market has not "reach the point where it is
hugely material for us just yet," he said.
ResMed is one of the leading makers of continuous positive
airway pressure, or CPAP, machines that use air pressure to
prevent a patient's throat from closing. Philips, whose
Respironics division is the other leading CPAP-maker, did not
respond to a request seeking comment for this story.
China's obesity rates will be a long-term driver for sales
growth for ResMed and Respironics, the two leading companies in
the CPAP market, said Ben Haynor, an analyst at Feltl and
Company, an investment firm in Minneapolis.
"(Doctors) are becoming aware of the hand-in-hand nature of
obesity and sleep apnea. This is going to be a tremendous
opportunity," he said.
(Reporting By David Randall and Hui Li in Beijing; Editing by
Walden Siew and Bernard Orr)