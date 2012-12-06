HONG KONG Dec 6 Apple Inc's rank in
China's smartphone market, which is set to become the world's
largest this year, fell to No.6 in the third quarter as it faces
tougher competition from Chinese brands, research firm IDC said
on Thursday.
Apple's third quarter ranking was two spots below its
position in the second quarter in terms of China's smartphone
market share by shipments, IDC said. The U.S. giant's market
share in China was under 10 percent in the third quarter.
IDC's release comes a day after Apple's shares fell more
than 6 percent, logging its biggest single-day loss in four
years, as a result of stiffer competition in the mobile devices
market.