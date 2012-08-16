By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI Aug 16 In China's booming smartphone
market, which is set this year to overtake the United States as
the world's largest, a host of little-known local firms are
primed with cheap phones to squeeze market share from U.S. giant
Apple Inc's iPhone.
In the latest local challenge to the iPhone, Xiaomi
Technology on Thursday launched the successor to its popular
MiOne (MI) smartphone. The MI2 has specifications that exceed
those of the iPhone 4S and sells for less than half the price.
Smartphones from Xiaomi - founded only two years ago but
already worth more than Blackberry maker Research in Motion
, according to private market valuations - have proved
so popular they sell out in minutes after going on sale online.
The company, founded by CEO Lei Jun, said last month its
first-half revenue was close to $1 billion as it sold more than
3 million phones.
Mirroring Apple's annual worldwide developers conference
(WWDC), where devotees would pay to listen to Steve Jobs
showcasing new products, the informally-clad Lei charged Xiaomi
fans 199 yuan ($31.30) to attend the Beijing launch, with the
proceeds going to charity. Over 1,000 people flocked to the
event.
While iPhone sales will increase in China, Apple's market
share may stagnate or even dip as the market's changing
demographics mean the iPhone flourishes in just a handful of
wealthy Chinese cities, analysts said.
Industry researcher IDC estimates that in China last year,
smartphones costing less than $200 made up 40 percent of
shipments, while devices costing $700 and more accounted for 11
percent of the market.
"The sweet spot of affordability in China is 800-1,500 yuan
($130-$240)," said Michael Clendenin, managing director of
Shanghai-based consultancy RedTech Advisors. "The 'Lao Bai
Xing', or man in the street, is going to go for these mid-tier
phones."
Li Xing, 35, lauding the Xiaomi phone's signal capabilities
at the launch event, said: "I preferred not to use Apple because
I didn't want my phone to be a luxury product, it's just a
phone."
The MI2, which goes on sale in October at 1,999 yuan ($310),
has a quad-core processor, 8 mega-pixel camera and a
voice-assistant similar to Apple's Siri.
"Other phones are just phones, but a Xiaomi phone is very
human-friendly," said Chen Zhen, 31.
Apple releases a single iPhone model a year at a price -
around $800 - equivalent to about two months pay for an urban
Chinese, who make up half of China's 1.3 billion population.
Analysts say the real growth in China is in cheaper smartphones
where a wide variety of models at different prices appeal to
first-time buyers.
"Apple isn't going to rule China, simply because of the
limited models they have and the price points they target," said
TZ Wong, an analyst with IDC. "Based on these two factors, we do
not think Apple will be the No. 1 smartphone player in China."
Apple ranked second in January-March smartphone shipments in
China, with 17.3 percent market share, trailing Samsung
Electronics' 19.2 percent, according to research
firm, Gartner.
IOS TO SLIP TO 3RD
Apple's market share by volume has been on a downtrend, and
the share of the market commanded by its iOS mobile operating
system is expected to slip to third place by 2016 from second
earlier this year, according to Gartner analyst Sandy Shen -
below Google Inc's Android and Microsoft Corp's
Windows.
Apple's iPhone sales in China, its second-largest market,
stumbled in April-June on inventory adjustments with the launch
of the iPhone 4S. That extra inventory meant resellers didn't
need to buy as many iPhones during the quarter, and the expected
launch later this year of the iPhone 5, with enhanced Chinese
language capabilities, also likely held back orders.
"Apple's market share is pretty stable. It will be flat over
the next five years. Although volume-wise it's increasing,
that's because the total market is growing," Shen said.
Research firms IDC and Gartner predict China's smartphone
shipments could hit 140 million this year, topping those in the
United States.
HIGH-SPEC, LOW-COST
Growth is driven largely by smartphones made by ZTE Corp
, Lenovo Group and smaller
private firms such as Xiaomi, Gionee and Meizu Technology.
Meizu phones, which sell in China and Hong Kong for 1,500
yuan, are feted by Western technology blogs for offering
high-end smartphones at bargain basement prices.
Offering even cheaper models, Alibaba Group,
Shanda Interactive and Baidu Inc have all this year
launched smartphones for under 1,000 yuan. Baidu's phone, made
with partners, retails at 899 yuan ($140), while Alibaba's
waterproof smartphone, made with Haier Electronics Group
, costs 999 yuan.
"For those with an iPhone or Samsung ... it's just a
replacement cycle. But for many people who haven't got their
first smartphone, those are the people who will get cheap
smartphones," Shen said.