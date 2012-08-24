* Apple Q2 China smartphone mkt share 10 pct vs 19 pct in Q1
By Lee Chyen Yee
Aug 24 Apple Inc's share of China's
smartphone market almost halved to 10 percent in April-June as
buyers waited for the next iPhone model - expected later this
year - or switched brands, data from industry research firm IDC
showed on Friday.
China, Apple's second-largest market, is set to overtake the
United States as the world's biggest smartphone market this
year, with demand driven by generous handset subsidies offered
by the three main carriers, increasingly tech-savvy consumers
and more feature-packed and affordable products.
For the first time, smartphone shipments in China overtook
feature phones in the second quarter, with local brands Lenovo
Group Ltd and ZTE Corp pushing
Apple to fourth place from second, the IDC data showed.
Total April-June smartphone shipments rose to 44 million,
accounting for 51 percent of China's total mobile shipments of
87 million, IDC said.
"There are two things in play," said IDC analyst TZ Wong,
referring to Apple's drop in ranking and market share. "One is
seasonal, people know the new phone is coming. And the second is
that the alternatives are becoming much more attractive than a
year ago. The iPhone didn't change much over the year."
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
retained its lead in the Chinese smartphone market with a share
of 19 percent, though this was down from 21 percent in the
previous quarter, according to the IDC data.
Lenovo, the world's No.2 vendor of personal computers which
makes the LePhone, climbed to second place and increased its
China market share to 11 percent from a single-digit percentage
in the first quarter when it was ranked 7th, the data showed.
Local rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd ranked fifth.
Data from Gartner, another research firm, showed Apple's
market share fell to 12 percent in the second quarter from 17
percent in the previous three months, though it kept its No.2
ranking, according to a report by Nomura Securities.
CHIPS FOR CHINA
U.S. chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc have been
trying to capture a larger slice of a booming market that has
long been dominated by Taiwan's Mediatek Inc and
China's Spreadtrum Communications Inc, by offering
chipsets and solutions catered to Chinese vendors.
Recently launched Chinese smartphones packed with Qualcomm's
Snapdragon chips include Huawei's G330D and Xiaomi Technology's
MI2.
"It's such an important market because of the volume and the
growth rate, which are so attractive for chipset vendors ... so
we're seeing a lot of competition," said James Shen, Qualcomm's
vice president for business development.
In the overall mobile phone market in China, which includes
smartphones and feature phones, Samsung, Nokia and
ZTE top the rankings for the second quarter, IDC said.
IDC's Wong said it was inevitable that Chinese brands would
gradually gain more share due to their aggressive marketing and
close ties with local carriers China Mobile, China
Unicom and China Telecom.
"In the mid- to long-term, it's very possible they will
start to dominate four of the top five (rankings), leaving
Samsung as the only one standing. At that point, even Samsung
will start to feel the pressure."