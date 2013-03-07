HONG KONG, March 7 China's smartphone shipments
are expected to rise sharply to 460 million by 2017 and will
make up nearly all mobile phone sales, research firm IDC said,
as increasingly wealthy consumers opt for more feature-filled
phones.
China has more than 1 billion mobile phone subscribers, with
many switching from low-end feature phones to smartphones in the
past few years as prices become more affordable with some
smartphones selling for less than 1,000 yuan ($160) apiece.
Handset vendors, such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, Apple Inc, ZTE Corp ,
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and others, shipped a total
of 213 million smartphones in 2012, more than double 2011
figures, according to IDC.
No rankings of top smartphone vendors in China were
immediately available from IDC analysts.
Smartphones made up almost 58.8 percent of total handsets
shipped in China in 2012, with the figure expected to rise to
78.4 percent in 2013 and 90.1 percent in 2017, IDC said.