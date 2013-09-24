SINGAPORE, Sept 24 The world's biggest
smartphone market China will likely see shipments of more than
450 million devices in 2014, at least a quarter more than this
year, research firm IDC said.
IDC said the increase will be driven by the government's
issuance of 4G licences and expectations that China Mobile Ltd
, the world's biggest wireless operator, would carry
iPhones by then.
China, a market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Lenovo Group Ltd, is expected to ship
120 million 4G-enabled smartphones to meet consumer demand for
Internet connectivity.
Smartphone shipments are expected to reach 360 million this
year, IDC said.
In the second quarter, Samsung and Lenovo maintained their
lead in China with market shares of 18.5 percent and 9.8 percent
respectively, while China Wireless Technologies Ltd's
Coolpad moved up a notch from the previous quarter to rank No.3.
Apple Inc's iPhones saw market share and ranking
fall to 5 percent and No.6 in the second quarter, from 9 percent
and No.5 a quarter ago, IDC analysts said. The U.S. technology
giant's market share usually slips a quarter or two before its
next product launch.
"Affected by the sluggish sales of iPhone 5, Apple's market
share has declined dramatically, but its performance is expected
to remarkably improve with the launch of the new iPhone," James
Yan, an IDC analyst, said in a statement.
Apple unveiled two new smartphone models, the iPhone 5S and
a less expensive 5C, in China just hours after their U.S.
launch.
Apple sold 9 million new iPhones during the first three days
in stores after China joined the list of launch countries for
the first time, though it declined to give a breakdown for the
Chinese market.
Currently, China Unicom and China Telecom
carry iPhones in the country.