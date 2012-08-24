(IDC corrects data for Samsung market share in para 5)
Aug 24 Apple Inc's share of China's
smartphone market almost halved to 10 percent in the second
quarter as buyers waited for the next iPhone model - expected
later this year - or switched brands, data from industry
research firm IDC showed on Friday.
Smartphone shipments in China overtook feature phones for
the first time in April-June, with domestic vendor Lenovo Group
Ltd knocking Apple from second place in the world's
largest mobile market, the data showed.
China's smartphone shipments totalled 44 million in
April-June, accounting for 51 percent of the country's total
mobile shipments of 87 million, IDC said.
Lenovo, the world's No.2 vendor of personal computers which
makes the LePhone, took 11 percent market share in China in the
second quarter, up from a single-digit percentage in the first
quarter when it was ranked 7th, the data showed.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd retained its lead in
the Chinese smartphone market with a share of around 19 percent,
down from 21 percent in the first quarter. Apple ranked 4th.
Global handset vendors, such as Samsung and Nokia Oyj
, have been chasing increased market share in China,
where there are more than 1 billion mobile subscribers. China is
set to overtake the United States as the world's largest
smartphone market this year.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in HONG KONG; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)