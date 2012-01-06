SHANGHAI Jan 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group (SMFG), Japan's third-largest lender by assets,
plans to acquire a minority stake in a mid-sized Chinese fund
house to access China's struggling but still attractive mutual
fund industry, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.
A SMFG unit has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in
Beijing-based China Post & Capital Fund Management Co, the
sources said. The deal, which still awaits regulatory approval,
is estimated by some analysts to be worth about 400 million yuan
($63.6 million).
China Post Fund declined to comment while SMFG could not be
reached immediately for comment.
If the China Post Fund deal is successful, SMFG would become
the third Japanese company to invest in a Chinese fund house.
Rival Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp and Nikko Asset
Management already own Chinese fund ventures.
($1=6.2946 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong; Additional
reporting by David Lin)