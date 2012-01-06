SHANGHAI Jan 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Japan's third-largest lender by assets, plans to acquire a minority stake in a mid-sized Chinese fund house to access China's struggling but still attractive mutual fund industry, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

A SMFG unit has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Beijing-based China Post & Capital Fund Management Co, the sources said. The deal, which still awaits regulatory approval, is estimated by some analysts to be worth about 400 million yuan ($63.6 million).

China Post Fund declined to comment while SMFG could not be reached immediately for comment.

If the China Post Fund deal is successful, SMFG would become the third Japanese company to invest in a Chinese fund house. Rival Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp and Nikko Asset Management already own Chinese fund ventures. ($1=6.2946 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong; Additional reporting by David Lin)