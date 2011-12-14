BEIJING Dec 14 Chinese health officials
and commentators have assailed one of the country's most
prestigious academic bodies for recruiting a scientist who
specialised in refining low-tar cigarettes -- at a time when the
government has said it is fighting smoking.
Xie Jianping, 52, who works for a research institute of the
state-owned China National Tobacco Corporation, has been called
the "Killer Academician" and "Tobacco Academician" on Chinese
Internet sites after he was elected to the Chinese Academy of
Engineering, an honorary body that also advises the government.
Xie has done research on how to reduce the effects of tar in
tobacco, and on adding traditional Chinese herb medicines to
cigarettes, according to media reports in recent days.
"He is trying to make people more addicted to smoking, and
now elected to be academician! How strange? Millions of people
died from smoking in our country," one micro-blogger said on the
country's popular Twitter-like service, Sina's Weibo.
"Xie's election is our country's compromise to tobacco
industry," another microblog commentator said.
China is the world's largest cigarette maker and the tobacco
industry provides a big share of tax revenues.
"Xie Jianping election is the shame of Chinese Academy of
Engineering," said Yang Gonghuan, director of the National
Tobacco Control Office, according to a report in the Beijing
Times earlier this week.
China has more than 300 million smokers and has banned
smoking at all indoor public venues from May this year, though
such rules are regularly flouted.
Nearly 1.2 million Chinese people die from smoking-related
diseases every year, according to the Ministry of Health.
(Reporting by Sally Huang and Chris Buckley; Editing by Ben
Blanchard)