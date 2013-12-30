BEIJING Dec 30 Communist Party officials must
not smoke in public places or buy cigarettes using public funds,
and should encourage their colleagues to quit smoking, a top
Chinese government body said in a circular on Sunday evening.
China is the world's largest tobacco consumer. Smoking is
deeply entrenched in Chinese social life, particularly for men,
and luxury cigarettes are frequently given as gifts.
Beijing pledged in 2008 to ban smoking in most public
venues, including government offices, but enforcement has
remained lax and no-smoking signs are frequently ignored.
"The phenomenon of smoking in public places remains
prevalent, especially for a small number of leading cadres, who
not only endanger the public health and environment, but also
harm the image of the Communist Party and the government," says
the circular issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.
Party cadres must not buy tobacco using public funds, and
those who break rules on cigarettes should be "criticised and
educated about their evil influence," the circular says. Leaders
at all levels should deal with rule-breakers severely, it added,
without detailing specific punishments.
Communist Party cadres should to "take the lead" in kicking
their smoking habits to set an example for the public and party
bosses should encourage colleagues to quit smoking, it said.
It was also forbidden for government and party organs to
provide tobacco or advertise cigarettes internally, and smoking
should be prohibited in offices, meeting rooms, restrooms and
cafeterias.
An official in the tobacco control office for the Chinese
Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said at a press
conference earlier this month that lawmakers will weigh a
nationwide ban on smoking in public places next year.
Several major cities have implemented smoking bans in public
places, but anti-smoking advocates both inside and outside the
country say those bans have not been well enforced.
In a separate announcement, the State Council said those who
smoke on high-speed trains can be fined up to 2000 yuan
($329.80), starting in January.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan, additional reporting by Huang
Yan; Editing by Michael Perry)