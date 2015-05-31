(Adds reporting credits)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING May 31 Beijing will ban smoking in
restaurants, offices and on public transport from Monday, part
of unprecedented new curbs welcomed by anti-tobacco advocates,
though how they will be enforced remains to be seen.
Health activists have pushed for years for stronger
restrictions on smoking in China, the world's largest tobacco
consumer, which is considering further anti-smoking curbs
nationwide.
Under the rules, anyone in China's capital who violates the
bans, which include smoking near schools and hospitals, must pay
200 yuan ($32.25). The current fine, seldom enforced, is just 10
yuan ($1.60).
Anyone who breaks the law three times will be named and
shamed on a government website. And businesses can be fined up
to 10,000 yuan ($1,600) for failing to stamp out smoking on
their premises.
"Restaurant staff have a duty to try to dissuade people from
smoking," said Mao Qunan, of the National Health and Family
Planning Commission. "If they don't listen to persuasion, then
law enforcement authorities will file a case against them."
The government will also no longer allow cigarettes to be
sold to shops within 100 metres of primary schools and
kindergartens, according to state media.
Smoking is a major health crisis in China, where more than
300 million smokers have made cigarettes part of the social
fabric, and millions more are exposed to secondhand smoke. More
than half of Chinese smokers buy cigarettes at less than five
yuan (80 U.S. cents) a pack.
Parliament passed legislation last month banning tobacco ads
in mass media, public places on public transport and outdoors.
Many Chinese cities have banned smoking in outdoor public
places, but enforcement has been lax.
Bright red banners, typically used to display government
slogans, have been posted around Beijing with anti-smoking
messages. The city has also set up a hot line on which violators
can be reported, the China Daily reported.
The names of people and companies who violate the rules more
than three times will be posted on a government website for a
month, state radio said.
Anti-tobacco advocates said they were more confident in the
government's will to enforce the bans after a series of tougher
measures in recent months, including a bigger tobacco tax.
"We couldn't say this is the strongest law in the world,"
said Angela Pratt, of the World Health Organization's Tobacco
Free Initiative. "But it's certainly up there with the
strongest, in that there are no exemptions, no exceptions and no
loopholes on the indoor smoking ban requirement."
