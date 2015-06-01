BEIJING, June 1 China's capital city was
sprinkled with red-uniformed volunteers, propaganda banners and
no-smoking signs on Monday as Beijing unrolled ambitious new
curbs on a popular habit that has taken a serious toll on the
country's health.
Health activists have pushed for years for stronger
restrictions on smoking in China, the world's largest tobacco
consumer, which is considering further anti-smoking curbs
nationwide.
Under the new rules, anyone in China's capital who violates
the ban, which includes smoking in restaurants, hotels, schools
and hospitals as well as in certain outdoor public places, must
pay a 200 yuan ($32.25) fine. That is 20 times the current,
albeit seldom enforced, penalty.
Anyone who breaks the law three times will also be named and
shamed on a government website. And businesses can be fined up
to 10,000 yuan ($1,600) for failing to stub out smoking on their
premises.
Smoking is a major health crisis in China, where more than
300 million smokers have made cigarettes part of the social
fabric, and millions more are exposed to secondhand smoke. More
than half of Chinese smokers buy cigarettes at less than five
yuan (80 U.S. cents) a pack.
At an event to promote the ban on Sunday, Beijing
authorities draped its iconic Bird's Nest Stadium, built for the
2008 Olympics, with giant banners bearing a no smoking sign.
Dozens of middle-aged women volunteers performed a
choreographed dance to promote the campaign, including three
hand-signals the government recommends locals use to encourage
others not to smoke. One of the signals is a mock-cough, and
another depicts a time-out sign with one palm over the other.
On Monday, enforcement of the bans appeared spotty in local
restaurants and public places. Some bore no smoking signs
explaining the new rules.
"I think this time it's really big, and it will definitely
be very serious," said Xu Jingyuan, a 25-year-old saleswoman who
was told by the waiter of a neighbourhood eatery that she had to
smoke outside. "They've already started out quite strictly with
the policy this time."
Other restaurants were allowing smokers to light up only at
outdoor tables.
One security guard near a popular public square in the
city's southwest said he and his colleagues had received
instructions to tell smokers to leave the area.
"The ban starts today, but we're giving some leeway early in
the week," said the guard, surnamed Zhang. "Just for today, go
ahead and smoke."
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Joseph Campbell)