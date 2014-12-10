BEIJING Dec 10 China is considering raising
cigarette prices and taxes, a health official said on Wednesday,
as the world's largest tobacco consumer fights to stub out a
pervasive habit.
Smoking is a major health crisis for China, where more than
300 million smokers have made cigarettes part of the social
fabric, and millions more are exposed to secondhand smoke.
Campaigners for tougher curbs face hurdles, but reforms of
the tax system offer China an opportunity to rein in tobacco
use, Yao Hongwen, a spokesman for the National Health and Family
Planning Commission, told a news conference.
"Our country is deepening reforms of the tax system," he
said. "We believe this presents a hard-to-come-by historic
opportunity to implement a tax hike for tobacco control."
Yao's department would work with other agencies to "study
and formulate measures" for hikes in cigarette prices and taxes,
he added.
"Raising the taxes and prices, in one respect, can reduce
spending on tobacco and can lower smoking rates," Yao said,
according to a transcript of his remarks on a government
website. "At the same time, it can raise tax revenues."
Cigarette industry taxes contributed about 7 percent to 10
percent of government tax revenues last year.
The State Council, China's cabinet, issued a draft
regulation last month to ban indoor smoking, limit outdoor
smoking and end tobacco advertising.
Several cities have already banned smoking in public places,
government offices, hospitals and elsewhere, but the rules are
not enforced consistently.
Sources told Reuters in September that intense lobbying by
the powerful state tobacco monopoly led to the weakening of
controversial legislation that aimed for a total ban on
advertising.
More than half of Chinese smokers buy cigarettes at less
than 5 yuan, or about 80 U.S. cents, a pack.
The director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration
took aim at anti-smoking efforts last week, saying they should
not take an "absolutist" or "expansionist" direction, as the
habit had hundreds of years of history behind it.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)