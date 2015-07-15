* International gangs routing meat via Vietnam, HK
* Beijing crackdown means harder to use refrigerated trucks
* HK smugglers use backpacks, earn $30-50 per trip
* Vietnam smugglers using motorbikes, sampans
* Smuggled meat 30-60 pct cheaper - official importer
By Adam Jourdan and Clare Baldwin
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 16 On a dusty
industrial lot in northern Hong Kong, a group of travellers
sheltered in the shade away from the pressing July heat, packing
old cloth bags and backpacks with Styrofoam to protect a more
precious cargo: smuggled meat.
Crowded amid the warehouses of Sheung Shui, a remote suburb
near the mainland border, the group of around 40 are about to
take frozen Brazilian beef into China to feed a growing demand
for meat that is unsated by local produce or approved imports.
The part-time smugglers, known as "feet" within the trade,
are part of an underground industry that has boomed since
Beijing launched a crackdown on meat smuggling last year.
"Before they used trucks, but those were for high-quality
beef from Japan and New Zealand and maybe America," one Hong
Kong smuggler Alan Wong, 36, told Reuters, explaining smugglers
could earn 200-300 yuan ($30-50) per trip. The meat now being
carried across the border was of lower quality, he added.
Wong's story, along with interviews with a dozen customs
agents, anti-smuggling officials and traders, paints a picture
of an illegal trade along China's borders with Hong Kong and
Vietnam, where smugglers are taking bigger risks with food
safety as the crackdown drives them deeper underground.
The scale of the smuggling has infuriated legitimate
exporters from countries such as Australia, who say black market
meat is 30-60 percent cheaper due to high import duties, while
the methods now being used raise consumer health concerns.
"You have people stuck with meat on the Vietnam side of the
border they can't sell. They start taking it up and down the
river and breaking it into smaller units to bring it in," said a
Shanghai-based meat industry advisor. "It's more underground and
therefore more dangerous."
"ZOMBIE MEAT"
China is the world's top meat consumer, but the mainland has
long kept a tight grip over imports, often citing safety worries
such as mad cow disease as the main reason behind bans on major
producers such as the United States and India.
Consequently demand has run ahead of domestic production,
creating an opportunity for smugglers. U.S. officials said in
March "huge" amounts of beef were still getting into
China.
Seizures of smuggled meat have jumped close to threefold
this year and generated headlines that have alarmed consumers
even in a country wearily familiar with food scandals.
Local media reports said in June authorities had seized
100,000 tonnes of smuggled frozen meat, some of it so-called
"zombie meat" up to 40 years old.
Customs officials and police told Reuters the oldest meat
found this year had been 4-5 years old, but said chicken feet
dating back to 1967 had been seized in 2013.
The greater scrutiny means customs agents often no longer
turn a blind eye to refrigerated trucks coming into China,
forcing smugglers to take more hazardous routes.
"People are bringing over one box at a time, just
like ants moving home," a customs official in the city of
Changsha, surnamed Huang, told Reuters.
In Hong Kong, Reuters reporters saw people repackaging cases
of meat labelled "Boi Brasil" and "Cargill".
A spokesman for Boi Brasil said the Brazilian company had no
knowledge of smuggling of its produce into China and had no
further comment.
Cargill spokesman Mike Martin said the U.S. agribusiness
giant sold beef to well-established, government-regulated
distributors in Hong Kong.
"Once the beef is received by distributors, we have no
control over subsequent sales and movement of the beef," he
said.
NIGHT RAID
In one of a spate of recent raids, anti-smuggling agents
surrounded a 20-tonne container truck in the early hours of June
1 in Changsha, in southern Hunan province.
What they found churned stomachs in China and beyond -
rotting, expired beef, originally from India, that had been
smuggled in small batches from Vietnam.
"When we opened the container it reeked because it hadn't
been put back into cold storage," said Changsha's Huang.
The meat typically enters China through border towns like
Dongxing, in coastal Guangxi province, separated from Vietnam's
Mong Cai by the narrow Ka Long River.
Smuggler gangs take the meat in container trucks from
Vietnamese ports such as Haiphong to bonded warehouses in towns
like Mong Cai, where shipments are broken into small parcels,
breaking the "cold chain" and allowing to meat to thaw.
"They then stick it onto 50 or so motorbikes which slowly
drip it out along the border where it's carried on small sampan
boats to a truck waiting on the other side," said Hanoi-based
Scott Roberton, who has investigated border smuggling for the
Wildlife Conservation Society.
SUPPLY CHAIN
Once in China, the meat is transported, often in
unrefrigerated trucks, to massive wholesale markets across the
country's south, where it is finally put back in cold storage
and sold on to supermarkets, processing plants and rural markets
across the country.
Among the biggest is the Red Star cold meat market in Hunan,
site of one recent bust, whose sprawling warehouses cover an
area the size of 17 football pitches.
Changsha customs say around one-third of the 800,000 tonnes
of meat that goes through it every year is from "unclear
origins" outside mainland China.
Su Weijun, the market's deputy general manager, said that
was "nonsense". "Perhaps before a small amount of meat got
through, but now we are inspecting much more strictly," he said.
But a steady stream of food scandals in recent years, from
tainted infant formula to fox meat passed off as donkey, have
made traders and consumers wary.
Tang Ming, 23, a student from China's southwestern Guizhou
province, said she now avoids low-end food stalls and opts for
better-known brands.
"In wet markets I try now to avoid buying frozen meat - you
just don't know how long it's been kept."
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
