BEIJING, March 16 China's total social
financing, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, hit 1.04
trillion yuan ($164.3 billion) in February, the central bank
said on Friday, up 391.2 billion yuan from a year earlier.
The People's Bank of China created the aggregate measure in
2011 to better capture the overall level of money supply in the
world's No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing
outside banks had made traditional credit measures incomplete.
Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources
including traditional bank loans, off balance-sheet lending by
banks and initial public offerings.
($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan)
