BEIJING Dec 14 Foreign companies in China
are concerned that a new social security tax on expatriate
workers will raise business and living costs and leave payers
unable to claim benefits, a survey by the American Chamber of
Commerce showed on Wednesday.
"It has aroused significant concern among our member
companies due to the substantial cost to both employers and
employees and the difficulty, or impossibility, of foreigners
actually receiving benefits under existing regulations," a
statement from the Chamber said.
China announced in July that it would require foreigners to
pay into its social security system, effectively instituting a
tax on each foreigner's salary. Individuals will pay 10 percent
and employers about 30 percent on the first 12,603 yuan ($1,985)
of their monthly pay.
The payments cover medical and unemployment insurance and
pensions. However the mechanism for tapping benefits is unclear,
especially since most foreigners lose their visas to stay in
China if they lose their jobs.
So far, the Chinese government has not yet provided details
about how foreigners would be able to access services such as
unemployment benefits, or if there would be a special visa
issued to enable pension claims.
China had said earlier that the new social security tax was
aimed at protecting the right of foreign workers in the mainland
to benefit from the social security system.
The new tax came into effect on October and the government
says it is trying to come up with a solution to outstanding
issues as soon as possible.
The effort to include foreigners in the nation-wide scheme
will make it more like policies in many EU countries, where
citizens and foreigners alike pay into the system.
But foreign executives worry that the government has not yet
provided enough details about the scheme.
China's existing social security net offers meagre
protection for its own citizens, especially compared with more
generous schemes in Europe.
(Reporting By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Edwards)