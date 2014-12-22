BEIJING Dec 22 China's state-owned enterprise
(SOE) profits continued to be squeezed by heavy financing costs
in November, maintaining a trend that started earlier this year,
the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a report released Monday.
Total revenue at China's state-owned non-financial firms
increased 3.9 percent during the first 11 months of the year, to
43.4 trillion yuan ($6.97 trillion), slowing from 4.5 percent
growth for the January-to-October period.
Revenue gains continued to be outstripped by operating
costs, which increased 4.3 percent during the period, compared
with the same period a year earlier.
Finance expenses were the primary driver, increasing 17.3
percent. Finance costs for the country's 113 central
government-controlled enterprise groups, which accounted for
more than 60 percent of state sector non-financial firm revenue,
jumped 19.7 percent, the MOF said.
China's central bank in November announced the first cut in
interest rates in more than two years, in a move that may help
Chinese companies manage the rising cost of borrowing and help
stimulate economic activity.
The Chinese government also is undertaking a series of
reforms aimed at improving the efficiency, competitiveness and
transparency of its state-owned industry.
SOE reforms will adapt to the new normal of economic growth,
enlarge and strengthen state firms, and emphasize costs
reductions, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a separate
report on Monday, citing a meeting of the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission, the Beijing agency
repsonsible for overseeing central government SOEs.
China's state sector reported a 4.5 percent increase in
total profits for the first 11 months, to 2.24 trillion yuan,
the MOF said, slowing from 6.08 percent growth for the first
10-month period.
Firms in the nonferrous metals, coal, chemicals, petroleum
and petrochemical industries continued to report declining net
income.
Steel, automotive, transportation, building materials and
electric power companies reported profit growth, the MOF said.
($1 = 6.2244 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Anand Basu)