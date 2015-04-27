(Adds Sinopec and PetroChina dismissing merger reports)
BEIJING, April 27 China will likely cut the
number of its central government-owned conglomerates to 40
through a series of mergers, as Beijing pushes forward a plan to
overhaul the country's underperforming state sector, state media
reported on Monday.
Currently, the central government owns 112 conglomerates,
including 277 public firms listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen
stock exchanges with a market capitalisation of more than 10
trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion), according to the official
newspaper Economic Information Daily.
The consolidation will first take place in commercial
sectors, especially in competitive industries, the paper said
quoting an anonymous authority.
"Resources will be increasingly concentrated on large
enterprises to avoid cut-throat competition, like what CSR Corp
Ltd and China CNR Corp Ltd
did when competing against each other for projects
overseas," the paper said.
Stocks jumped to fresh seven-year highs on the report, led
by heavyweights such as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
and PetroChina Co Ltd.
Sinopec Corp and PetroChina late on
Monday dismissed media reports their parents would merge to
create a state giant, saying they have never received any
official information about such a restructuring.
This is the first time Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, and
PetroChina have formally downplayed Chinese and foreign media
reports over the past few months that Beijing is considering
merging Sinopec's parent with China National Petroleum Corp,
which controls PetroChina.
The state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), which oversees central government-controlled
industrial enterprises, said in response to the report in a
statement on its website the newspaper didn't verify the
information in its report with the agency.
The restructuring plan is critical to President Xi Jinping's
broader push to raise the performance of China's lumbering state
sector, at a time when Beijing is trying to find the right
policy mix to support the world's second-largest economy that
grew in the first quarter at its slowest pace in six years.
The policy-directed merger of CNR and CSR, China's top two
train makers, for instance created a $26 billion company able to
win global deals from rivals such as Germany's Siemens AG
and Canada's Bombardier Inc.
However Beijing is also keen to prevent asset stripping or
corruption during the process, avoidance of which will be "the
most important and core requirement" when mergers take place
involving sensitive assets, the paper said.
Earlier this month, Beijing committed to stepping up public
scrutiny of state firms' financial performance, as well as to
improve leadership, to increase transparency and fight
corruption.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the ruling
Communist Party's top graft-buster, is also intensifying its
two-year inspections of state firms in strategic sectors.
In recent weeks, China FAW Group Corp Chairman
Xu Jianyi, Baosteel Group Vice President Cui Jian and a general
manager at China National Petroleum Corp were put
under investigation for corruption.
($1 = 6.1975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Additional
reporting by Charlie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher
Cushing and David Holmes)