BEIJING, Sept 14 China will work to reform its huge state-owned enterprises in order to make them "stronger, better and larger", the government said on Monday.

In a long-awaited reform document, China said on Sunday that it would introduce "mixed ownership" into its sprawling state sector by introducing private investment.

The State-Owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a statement issued ahead of a media briefing on Monday that the reforms would "give full play to the leading role of the state-owned sector".

It said it would work to reorganise and merge state firms in order to centralise state-owned capital in key industries, including those that related to national security.

Zhang Xiwu, SASAC vice chairman, said China would not invest state capital in industries not in line with national policies.

