BEIJING, Sept 14 China will restructure state-owned firms that are performing poorly and allow some to close, the deputy head of the country's state assets supervisor said on Monday.

"We will make more efforts in reforming 'zombie enterprises', long-time loss-making enterprises and in disposing those low-efficient and non-performing assets," Zhang Xiwu, vice chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), told a briefing in Beijing on plans to reform the country's state-owned enterprises sector.

Zhang said that China would use "stock exchanges, property exchanges and other capital markets" to sell assets at low performing state firms, "at fair prices".

SASAC said in a statement issued ahead of Monday's briefing that the reforms would "give full play to the leading role of the state-owned sector".

In a long-awaited reform document, China said on Sunday that it would introduce "mixed ownership" into its sprawling state sector by introducing private investment. [ID: nL4N11J07X]

