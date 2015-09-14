BEIJING, Sept 14 China will restructure
state-owned firms that are performing poorly and allow some to
close, the deputy head of the country's state assets supervisor
said on Monday.
"We will make more efforts in reforming 'zombie
enterprises', long-time loss-making enterprises and in disposing
those low-efficient and non-performing assets," Zhang Xiwu, vice
chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC), told a briefing in Beijing on
plans to reform the country's state-owned enterprises sector.
Zhang said that China would use "stock exchanges, property
exchanges and other capital markets" to sell assets at low
performing state firms, "at fair prices".
SASAC said in a statement issued ahead of Monday's briefing
that the reforms would "give full play to the leading role of
the state-owned sector".
In a long-awaited reform document, China said on Sunday that
it would introduce "mixed ownership" into its sprawling state
sector by introducing private investment. [ID: nL4N11J07X]
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)