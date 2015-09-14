(Adds more details on pilot scheme in sixth paragraph)
* SOEs to be restructured and some closed
* Reforms to SOES the most far-reaching in two decades
By Xiaoyi Shao and Brenda Goh
BEIJING, Sept 14 China will work to reform its
hugely inefficient public sector, making state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) more subject to market forces and restructuring those
that are performing poorly, while allowing some to close,
government officials said on Monday.
In a long-awaited reform document published on Sunday, the
government said it would introduce "mixed ownership" to its
sprawling state sector, heralding its most far-reaching overhaul
of SOEs in two decades, a task that has become more pressing as
the economy slows. ]
Zhang Xiwu, deputy head of the country's state assets
supervisor, told a news briefing that China would work to
reorganise and merge SOEs in order to centralise state-owned
capital in key industries, while restricting state investment in
industries not in line with national policies.
"We will make more efforts in reforming 'zombie
enterprises', long-time loss-making enterprises and in disposing
of those low-efficient and non-performing assets," said Zhang of
the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC).
Zhang said that China would use stock exchanges, property
exchanges and other capital markets to sell the assets of low
performing SOEs "at fair prices".
China's Ministry of Finance and SASAC will also introduce
pilot schemes at central government-owned conglomerates, to
create state capital investment and operating companies to
improve the competitiveness of those firms and create a
"barrier" between enterprise and government, said Xu Hongcai,
Assistant Minister of Finance.
DIFFICULTIES
Representatives from five government agencies, including the
trade and labour ministries as well as the top economic planner,
spoke at Monday's briefing, and presented their own documents on
the reform plan, leading some analysts to question how effective
the liberalisation would be.
"Various agencies participated in drafting the document and
are simultaneously presenting their own interpretation of what
SOE reform means," said Andrew Batson, China research director
at Gavekal Dragonomics.
"There's a tension between the idea they want SOEs to be
more independent, vibrant and commercial and the fact they're
imposing all of these new rules and regulations on what they can
do," he said.
SASAC's Zhang vowed to raise the performance of China's
lumbering state sector by making them "stronger, better and
larger" but conceded there would be difficulties pushing through
the reforms.
Speaking to Reuters on the numbers of SOEs that would be
cut, Lian Weiliang, vice chairman of the country's National
Development and Reform Commission, said there was no such plan.
China's state sector is dominated by 111 central
government-owned conglomerates, which account for about 60
percent of SOE revenue and are overseen by SASAC. State media
reported earlier this year that the number could shrink to 40
through mergers.
