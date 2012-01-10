SHANGHAI Jan 10 China's United Network Communications and Shenhua Energy Co separately said on Tuesday that their state-owned parents have each lifted stakes in the respective firms, a move seen aimed at bolstering their weak share prices.

Shenhua Group, acquired 10.81 million shares of Shenhua Energy Corp on the Shanghai Stock market, while China United Network Communications Group (China Unicom) bought 4.405 million shares in its Shanghai-listed unit.

Moves by the state-owned groups to increase their shareholding comes amid recent declines in many Chinese stocks, with the main Shanghai index having lost a fifth of its value in 2011.

Shares in Shenhua eeked out a 2.5 percent gain in 2011, while China Unicom fell 2.1 percent last year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) also said on Monday that its controlling shareholder, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), also increased its stake in the firm to 76.38 percent from 75.84 percent. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Yixin Chen; Editing by Ken Wills)