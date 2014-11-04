BEIJING Nov 4 More than 40 percent of China's
arable land is suffering from degradation, official news agency
Xinhua said, reducing its capacity to produce food for the
world's biggest population.
The rich black soil in northern Heilongjiang province, which
forms part of China's bread basket, is thinning, while farmland
in China's south is suffering from acidification, the report
said, citing agriculture ministry statistics.
Degraded land typically includes soil suffering from reduced
fertility, erosion, changes in acidity and the effects of
climate change as well as damage from pollutants.
Beijing is growing increasingly concerned about its food
supply after years of rapid industrialisation resulted in
widespread pollution of waterways and farmland.
The country, which must feed nearly 1.4 billion people, has
already outlined plans to tackle soil pollution, said to affect
around 3.3 million hectares of land.
But as rising incomes place growing pressure on its domestic
resources to produce more, high quality food, it is also
planning to tackle degraded soil, the report said.
The agriculture ministry wants to create 53 million hectares
of connected farmland by 2020 that would allow it to withstand
drought and floods better, said Xinhua. Larger farms are more
suited to irrigation and other modern farming practices.
It also wants to strengthen the monitoring of arable land
management and speed up the legislative process to protect
farmland in order to ensure stable food production and farmers'
incomes, the report added.
Currently protecting farmland is difficult as liability for
soil contamination is hard to determine, experts
say.
The government is drafting a new law to tackle this but it
is not expected to be completed until at least 2017.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton, editing by David Evans)