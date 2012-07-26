By Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 26 China's solar firms warned of a
trade war on Thursday, calling on the Chinese government to
respond with all means to an anti-dumping complaint filed by
European competitors that they said could be a fatal blow.
Ratcheting up the stakes in ongoing disputes within the
industry, companies led by Germany's SolarWorld on
Wednesday asked the European Union to investigate claims that
Chinese firms had been selling their products below market value
in Europe -- the world's biggest solar market.
SolarWorld spearheaded a similar initiative in the United
States, leading the world's largest economy in May to impose
duties of about 31 percent on solar panel imports from China.
"If the EU were to follow the precedent of the U.S. and
launch an anti-dumping investigation on Chinese solar products,
the Chinese solar industry would suffer a fatal blow," Yingli
Solar's chief strategy officer, Wang Yiyu said.
"The investigation would also trigger a whole-scale trade
war between China and the EU, which would cause huge losses to
both parties," he said at a briefing by four major Chinese solar
firms - Yingli, SunTech, Trina and Canadian
Solar.
Western solar companies have been at odds with their Chinese
counterparts for years, alleging they receive lavish credit
lines to offer modules at cheaper prices, while European players
struggle to refinance.
Trade action in Europe could prompt China to return fire by
taking similar measures against western solar companies.
"We call on the Chinese government to take all necessary and
resolute measures to protect the legitimate interests of the
Chinese solar industry," Wang said.
Close to 60 percent of China's solar exports, worth $35.8
billion, were shipped to the EU in 2011, the four Chinese
companies said.
Europe accounted for 74 percent of global solar
installations in 2011, according to industry association EPIA.
The European Commision has 45 days to decide if it will
start an investigation.