BRUSSELS, July 5 The European Union and China
are moving towards a deal to defuse a conflict over alleged
dumping of solar panels in Europe, people familiar with the
matter said on Friday, aiming to agree a minimum price for
Chinese importers above their production costs.
"The architecture of the deal is there," said one person
close to the negotiations that are taking place in Beijing.
A second person said the proposed deal involves a quota for
Chinese panels that could not be sold at less than the cost of
production in China. Analysts say that was around $0.59 per watt
in 2012.
Under the proposal, panels sold in excess of the quota would
be subject to duties, although the level and the amount are
still under discussion, a third person said.