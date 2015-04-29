* China's solar installation target for 2015 up 70 pct
* Experts say $23 bln investments needed for expansion
* Banks wary of lending to sector after global crisis
defaults
By Charlie Zhu and Adam Rose
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 30 Chinese solar
companies, some already heavily indebted, will need to raise
many billions of dollars this year to fund a big expansion in
capacity, a major test of investor confidence in a sector hit
hard by the global financial crisis.
Beijing last month announced a solar installation target of
17.8 gigawatts (GWs) for 2015, up 70 percent on the previous
year, to boost the use of renewable energy and prop up China's
solar panel industry, the world's largest.
Industry experts say that will entail total investment from
big state-owned enterprises and debt-laden private businesses of
over $23 billion, most of it from state banks, and the domestic
debt and equity capital markets.
Chinese banks, however, remain wary after writing off
billions of dollars via a wave of defaults and plant closures in
the sector when European demand for Chinese solar products
collapsed during the euro zone debt crisis.
"We will only provide limited support to the sector," said a
top executive of a northern provincial branch of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
Many of this year's installations may be small-scale solar
projects such as rooftop generators, experts say, which would
make financing more tricky than for utility-scale solar farms.
Even so, solar industry executives say bankers and investors
are showing signs of growing interest in the industry.
There is, after all, huge potential, as Beijing is talking
about boosting solar capacity to 100 GWs by 2020, up from 26.52
GW of grid-connected solar power at end-2014.
"We have noticed a significant improvement in the financing
environment for solar this year," Eric Luo, chief executive of
Shunfeng International, a private major Chinese solar
panel maker and plant developer, told Reuters.
Shunfeng, which is doubling its domestic solar generating
capacity to 3 GWs this year, signed a framework agreement in
February with the ICBC on a potential credit line of 20 billion
yuan ($3.23 billion) for solar development.
VOLATILE BET
Others have also found funding.
Officials at privately controlled solar panel maker Trina
said the company had teamed up with a trust unit of
insurer Ping An to develop 1 GW of solar power
projects over the next three years, with Ping An taking up to 49
percent in each project and providing bridge financing.
Trina and other panel manufacturers, like JinkoSolar
, are also planning to spin off their power plants for
overseas listings to raise capital, while GCL New Energy
has agreed to issue $100 million in convertible bonds
to Goldman Sachs.
The industry, still heavily dependent on subsidies and
hamstrung by infrastructure bottlenecks, remains a volatile bet,
however.
Major state firms have less problem securing loans from
state lenders like China Development Bank, industry experts say.
But smaller players find it hard to secure credit and have to
turn to trust firms and financial leasing companies, which
charge annual interest rates of 8-15 percent, compared with less
than 6 percent for China's one-year benchmark rate.
Experts also cite a lack of confidence in the profit outlook
for solar power plants, which in theory deliver returns of 10-15
percent under long-term power purchase contracts with state
utilities but in practice face problems with subsidy collection
and panel quality, among other things.
"For most solar developers, banks are not going to give them
money unless they have collateral or find loan guarantors," said
Wilson Li, a manager at the trust unit of state-run investment
firm Guolian Group, which is involved in solar financing.
(Editing by Will Waterman)